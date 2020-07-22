Northcoast Research Comments on Masonite International Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masonite International in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Shares of DOOR opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.