Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.83.

NOC opened at $308.19 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.