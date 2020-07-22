Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $308.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

