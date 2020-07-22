NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $123.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

