OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.37

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.37 and traded as low as $29.25. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 2,856 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $343.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 80.44%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

