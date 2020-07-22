Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

