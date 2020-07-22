Parallel Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 184.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,834 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

