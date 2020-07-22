Parallel Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 418.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 306,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,130,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 113,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.