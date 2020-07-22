Parallel Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 77.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

