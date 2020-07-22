Parallel Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 46.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 41,412 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 118.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

NYSE:TRI opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

