Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

