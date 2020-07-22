Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Barclays began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,595 shares of company stock worth $3,960,746. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

