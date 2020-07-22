Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,300,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,106 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,292 shares of company stock worth $24,100,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $429.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.82 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $446.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.86.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

