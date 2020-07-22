Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,083.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.