Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

