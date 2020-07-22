Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,376 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $131,621,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,008,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,659,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 94.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,536,000 after buying an additional 1,517,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QSR opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.