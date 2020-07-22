Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

