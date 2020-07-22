Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Parsley Energy worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,097,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 453,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

PE opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.13. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

