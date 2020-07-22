Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.58.

PE opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.13. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,332,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7,918.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,751 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

