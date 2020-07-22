Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

PAYX stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

