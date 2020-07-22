Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,748.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,950,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 365,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.06.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $293.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

