Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.06.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $293.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

