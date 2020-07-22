Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

