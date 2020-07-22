Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) target price (up previously from GBX 117 ($1.44)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Melrose Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.12).

MRO stock opened at GBX 120.45 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.65. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.40 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £20,010 ($24,624.66). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £14,280 ($17,573.22).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

