Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. St. Modwen Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 548.75 ($6.75).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

Shares of LON SMP opened at GBX 354.50 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.33 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 351.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 400.93. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 539 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.