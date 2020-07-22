Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Peloton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $69.73.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after buying an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,613 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 966.0% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 2,118.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,050 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $1,547,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,444,760.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.