Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,098.94

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,098.94 and traded as high as $1,113.00. Pennon Group shares last traded at $1,083.50, with a volume of 821,546 shares trading hands.

PNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 1,080 ($13.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.03) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,184 ($14.57) to GBX 1,155 ($14.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,090 ($13.41) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,135.73 ($13.98).

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,098.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 61.70 ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 56.40 ($0.69) by GBX 5.30 ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennon Group plc will post 5768.9734623 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a GBX 30.11 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $13.66. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

