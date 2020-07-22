Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

