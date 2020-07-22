Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.30 Million

Analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to post $98.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.80 million and the highest is $99.79 million. Penumbra posted sales of $134.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $534.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.10 million to $551.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $690.76 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $722.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

In related news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $1,535,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,914,513. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% in the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $200.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average of $173.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $202.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.