Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 7,046 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$10.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

