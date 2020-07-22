Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.69 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

