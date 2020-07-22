Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

PFE stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

