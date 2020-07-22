Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $33.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

