Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.45% of Pinterest worth $41,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 78.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,466 shares of company stock worth $17,278,831.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.56. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

