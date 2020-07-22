Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

NYSE PXD opened at $102.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

