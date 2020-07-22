PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

