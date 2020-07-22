PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $121.00 at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

PPG stock opened at $110.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

