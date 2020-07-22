Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Princeton National Bancorp shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC)

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

