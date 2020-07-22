Profit Investment Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,482,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.