Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of PGR opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,694. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Progressive by 45.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,864,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

