Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock worth $4,934,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

