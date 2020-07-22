Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

PLD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.65. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

