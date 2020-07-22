ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $83.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

