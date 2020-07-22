ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.11

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.11 and traded as high as $77.65. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 170,400 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIG. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 97,333.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

