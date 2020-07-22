Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $85,595,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.