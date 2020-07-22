Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAL. Citigroup downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

NYSE:WAL opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 151,505 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 628.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,077 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 876.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 172,626 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.