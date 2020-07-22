Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

