Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Quixant (LON:QXT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON QXT opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.20. The company has a market cap of $74.74 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Quixant has a twelve month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.30 ($3.90).

Get Quixant alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Peagram bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,229.63). Also, insider Nigel Payne bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($11,887.77).

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.