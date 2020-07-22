Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $49,992,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $82,297,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $25,324,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 377,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of RL opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

