Rapid7 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,119% compared to the average daily volume of 104 call options.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 73.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

